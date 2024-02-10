Pawan Kalyan Urges Leaders to Hold Fire on Anti-alliance Remarks

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan issued a statement on Saturday, urging party leaders to refrain from making adverse remarks about potential alliances for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections.

He emphasised that such statements could "affect the interests of the state" at a crucial time when discussions with other parties are ongoing. Kalyan reiterated the party's focus on public welfare and development, urging leaders with concerns to direct them to his political secretary.

He cautioned against disrupting alliance talks and reminded everyone that the public desires political stability. "Be vigilant against mischief mongers," he warned party cadres.