Pawan Kalyan to File His Papers in Pitapuram Today

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will file his nomination papers for the Pitapuram Assembly constituency at the mandal parishad development office on Tuesday.

According to a JS release on Monday, the Jana Sena chief would take out a huge rally at Gollaprolu town around 9.30 am and proceed along with party leaders and supporters to Surredu Cheruvu, Pitapuram Church Centre and Bus Stand, Uppada Centre and culminate it at Padagaya Kshetram.

From there, Pawan Kalyan will proceed to the MPDO office and fie his nomination papers.

Though the JS chief was expected to address two public meetings at Tadepalligudem atop his campaign vehicle Varahi at 5 pm and at Ungutur at 7 pm on Monday, both were cancelled following a technical snag to the chopper.

Pawan Kalyan was expected to fly to the venues of the two meetings in the chopper from Pithapuram. As the chopper could not take off, he cancelled the two public meetings and said these would be rescheduled.