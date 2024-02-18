Pawan in Vizag for Political Consultations

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan arrived in Visakhapatnam in the evening on Sunday after his flight plans were hit by several delays caused by adverse weather.

Upon his arrival, Pawan immediately left for the residence of party leader Konathala Ramakrishna.

The visit hinted at simmering tensions within the party regarding seat allocation for the upcoming state and General polls.

Pawan is set to spend three days in Visakhapatnam, during which a meeting will be convened with Assembly constituency coordinators in the joint Visakha district. Pawan is expected to finalise seats for the MP and MLA candidates.

It is speculated that there is growing interest for the Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat with the names of Nagababu and Kontala Ramakrishna doing the rounds.