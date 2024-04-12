Pawan Dashes to Tirupati Over Intraparty Issue

Tirupati: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan made a surprise visit to Tirupati late on Friday evening. Sources said he has stepped in to resolve internal rifts within the JS and pave for the victory of NDA alliance candidate Arani Srinivasulu from the temple town.

A former YSRC leader and Chittoor MLA, Srinivasulu has been grappling with lack of cooperation from party cadres, who view him as a non-local and non-party candidate thrust upon them. The prestigious Tirupati seat has been allocated to Jana Sena Party as part of the seat-sharing agreement within the NDA alliance. JS found it difficult to identify a suitable local candidate. Eventually, party chief Pawan Kalyan chose to field Arani Srinivasulu. However, this led to resistance from local aspirants like former Telugu Desam MLA M. Sugunamma and Jana Sena's K. Kiran Rayal, who refused to extend their support to Srinivasulu.

Protests erupted with various contenders within the alliance demanding the seat for themselves. The opposition from Telugu Desam leaders dissipated with TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu intervening.



However, Jana Sena’s Kiran Rayal continued opposing Arani Srinivasulu’s candidacy.





Sources privy to the meeting said the Jana Sena chief stressed on the importance of winning the Tirupati seat. He sought cooperation from every leader and party worker for winning the seat. It is against this backdrop that Pawan Kalyan has made a nocturnal visit to Tirupati. He held a closed-door meeting with his party leaders and alliance partners.




