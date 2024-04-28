Pawan Blames Kannababu for Fall of Praja Rajyam

Kakinada: Jana Sena chief and film star Pawan Kalyan lashed out at the Kakinada Rural sitting MLA and the former minister Kurasala Kannababu. He described the latter as an ungrateful wretch and blamed him for the downfall of Praja Rajyam through its merger with Congress.

Addressing a Praja Galam meeting at Indrapalem village in Kakinada Rural mandal on Saturday evening, Pawan Kalyan said that Kannababu has become a land grabber and caused the deaths of many land owners. He cited several examples of Kannababu victims.

The JS chief lashed out at Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy. He said that Dwarampudi is drunk on power. He made it clear that Dwarampudi will get a fitting lesson after elections.

Pawan Kalyan criticised YSRC’s Kakinada Lok Sabha candidate Chalamalasetty Sunil. He said Sunil has no ideology and changes his party once in every five years. He thus cannot develop Kakinada constituency.

The Jana Sena president promised people of Kakinada Rural constituency that a bridge will be constructed at Kongodu village. He said the construction of the bridge has stopped as the contractor could not give ₹200 crore commission demanded by Kannababu.

Kakinada Rural nominee Pantham Venkateswara Rao (Nanaji), Kakinada Jana Sena Lok Sabha nominee T. Uday Srinivas and others were present.

Addressing another Praja Galam meeting at Samalkot on Saturday night, Pawan Kalyan assured that 34 per cent of natural resources like mines will be allotted to local people by the alliance government.