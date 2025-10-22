Patriotic Organisation RSS Faces Criticism from Shinde on Activity Curb

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday slammed attempts to curb the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), terming them "unfortunate."

Speaking to reporters in Thane during the Diwali celebrations, Shinde affirmed the Sangh's "strong nationalist credentials and commitment to public service."

"Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is a staunchly patriotic and nationalist organisation. The RSS always steps forward to help when the country is in crisis," Shinde said.

The comments by the Shiv Sena chief come days after the Karnataka cabinet decided to bring rules, apparently to check RSS activities, including marching on the roads and holding events in public places and government premises.

In Uttar Pradesh, state Congress president Ajay Rai had said that he had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a ban on the RSS, claiming that it has been involved in "anti-national activities."

Shinde said the attempts to restrict the Sangh's work were "unfortunate" and "condemnable."

About the upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra, Shinde said the BJP-led Mahayuti will win the polls. Besides the BJP and Shinde's Shiv Sena, the coalition also has NCP, led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, as a partner.

"We won the Lok Sabha elections and secured a huge majority in the assembly polls. The saffron flag of Mahayuti will fly high in the local body elections, too," he said.

Shinde said the Mahayuti retained power in the state due to the "magic" of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', which provides monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 each to eligible women beneficiaries. The scheme was rolled out when Shinde was the CM.

The deputy CM also asserted that the popular scheme won't be scrapped.