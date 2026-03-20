Patna's LPG Crisis Fuels Dangerous Trade in Cremation Charcoal

Bihar : Patna is in the grip of a disturbing crisis as the shortage of commercial LPG has given rise to a shadow trade in cremation charcoal. At sites like Bans Ghat and Gulbi Ghat, agents are reportedly extinguishing funeral pyres prematurely to collect unburnt charcoal, which is then sold to local eateries. The economics of this practice are stark while regular wood charcoal costs around ₹25 per kilogram, this so‑called “funeral coal” is being sold for as little as ₹6 to ₹9. The process involves dousing pyres, sorting the remains, and bagging the charcoal for delivery. Though agents claim to remove larger bone fragments, smaller human remains inevitably remain mixed in, meaning unsuspecting customers are consuming food cooked over these coals.

Medical experts warn that this practice carries severe health risks. Charcoal derived from human cremations can contain carcinogenic compounds like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, as well as heavy metals such as arsenic, lead, and mercury. Exposure through fumes or ingestion could lead to long‑term damage including cancer, lung disease, and kidney or liver failure. What began as isolated reports years ago has now expanded into a growing network, stretching across Fatuha, Danapur, and Digha. Agents involved in the trade insist the charcoal is indistinguishable once burning, but the reality is that desperation during the gas crisis has fueled a dangerous and deeply unsettling underground economy.