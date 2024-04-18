Patient’s Helper Held for Attempt to Sexually Assault Nurse

Visakhapatnam: Police have arrested a patient’s companion for attempting to sexually assault a trainee nurse at a government hospital in Vizianagaram district on Wednesday.

According to reports, Gopi from Gantiada mandal had admitted his ill mother to the hospital, where he works as an assistant. On Tuesday night, when the nurse went to drink water from the cooler kept in a room, Gopi followed her and closed the door. He then attempted to sexually assault her.

The nurse screamed loudly, which alerted her fellow staff members, who rushed to her aid. Hospital security guards quickly intervened and caught hold of Gopi.

According to doctors, Gopi had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. In a video that has gone viral on social media, he can be seen requesting security personnel to release him saying he is sorry.

The hospital administration has issued a statement condemning the incident. It has assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of the staff.

The trainee nurse, a resident of Jharkhand, is traumatised by the incident. She is being counselled and supported by hospital authorities.

Vizianagaram One Town sub-inspector Srinivas Rao has confirmed the incident. He said Gopi will be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.



