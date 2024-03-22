Pathan: I'm not Outsider in WB, PM Also Contests from Varanasi

Berhampore: Taking the field of politics, former cricketer-turned-Trinamul Congress candidate at Berhampore Lok Sabha seat in Murshidabad of West Bengal Yusuf Pathan on Thursday destroyed the ‘outsider’ label against him like he used to treat the bowlers on the ground.

With ‘Khela Hobe’ and ‘Joy Bangla’ slogans of the TMC on his lips, Yusuf asserted that he can not be an ‘outsider’ in the state since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been contesting the LS polls from a seat outside Gujarat.

“I don't think I'm an outsider here. Do I look like an outsider to you? The biggest example against this debate is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is from Gujarat. You know where he contests the election from!” the star TMC candidate told his party workers after his grand welcome.

He then sounded like a seasoned politician and said, “You can fight elections anywhere in India. And this is my home. I have come to stay here. Our mother tongue may differ but it's not difficult to learn your language that I will.”

Yusuf added, “What is most important is the language of the heart that connects all. When I played for KKR, the people of Kolkata loved me a lot. Now I want your Mohabbat.” Bharatpur TMC MLA Humayun Kabir was seen cheering for him.