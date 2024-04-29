Pat Cummins Goes Shopping At Hyderabad Mall With His Son

Pat Cummins - Australian cricketer captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, was spotted shopping at a Hyderabad mall on Saturday.

A reel shared on Instagram by @crazzyriderr shows the SRH Captain on a escalator with his young son at a popular mall in the city. He can be seen interacting with fans on the video.

The reel has gone viral within minutes of it being shared on the social media platform.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at the M A Chidambaram stadium.

SRH will next play against the season's table topper Rajasthan Royals in their home ground Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 2.