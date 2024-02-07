Passing Out Parade Held, 80 Constables Inducted Into RTC

Hyderabad: The passing out parade of 80 constables of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) took place at the 8th Battalion, Kondapur, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who was the chief guest, received salutes from the trained constables. Special guest and TSRTC managing director V.C. Sajjanar also reviewed the parade. The minister later handed over the appointment letters to the new constables.

Recently appointed to the corporation through compassionate recruitment, the 80 constables comprising 47 men and 33 women, completed a month-long training. All of them were trained at 8th Battalion, Kondapur, in collaboration with the police department. All of them have successfully completed the training and will be joining duties shortly.

Speaking at the passing out parade, Prabhakar congratulated the constables and advised them to work with commitment and contribute to the development of the organisation. He stressed on compassionate appointments for families of deceased or medically unfit personnel and emphasised RTC commitment to providing them jobs

He said that the corporation has provided job opportunities to 1,700 under Karunya recruitments. He also said that 813 people were being appointed recently and the recruitment process would be completed in two weeks.

The minister further said that the constables who were newly joining the organisation have a big responsibility of ensuring safe transportation of the devotees during Medaram Jatara.

“RTC is going to buy new buses with the help of the government to meet the increased traffic after the implementation of Mahalakshmi scheme,” Ponnam said.