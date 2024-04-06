Top
DC Correspondent
6 April 2024 11:43 AM GMT
Passengers Alight Devagiri Express Train Due to AC Malfunction
Passengers disembarked Devagiri Express. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Several passengers disembarked from the Devagiri Express at Mirzapalli station due to the non-functioning of air conditioning in their coach.

Passengers of Train number 17058 Devagiri Express (Lingampalli to Mumbai CSM) left the train and submitted a letter to the station master citing the malfunctioning air conditioning system.

They complained that their previous grievances were ignored by the staff and also they stated that the passengers in B2 and other coaches were experiencing suffocation.


