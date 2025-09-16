 Top
Passenger Trapped Under Train in Akola Rescued with Gas Cutter

DC Correspondent
16 Sept 2025 2:38 PM IST

50-year-old Mushtaq Khan injured after slipping while alighting Pune-Amravati train at Murtijapur station

A man was rescued using a gas cutter after he slipped while getting off a train in Akola’s Murtijapur station and got trapped under the footboard.

Akola: A 50-year-old man sustained injuries after he slipped while alighting a train and got trapped under it in Maharashtra's Akola district, the Railway Police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Murtijapur railway station around 4.20 pm on Monday, an official said.

Mushtaq Khan Moin Khan was alighting from the Pune-Amravati train on platform no. 2 when he lost his footing, slipped and got trapped under the train, he said.
The official said the Railway Police had to extricate the injured passenger with the help of a local rescue team, and a gas cutter was used to remove the footboard of the train and pull him out safely.
Khan suffered serious injuries to his legs and was rushed to a local government hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, he added.
( Source : PTI )
