Parvthipuram Manyam tops in SSC, second time

Visakhapatnam: Parvathipuram Manyam district stood first in SSC examination in the State for the second consecutive year this year. The results were announced on Monday.



The Manyam District stood first in the state with the highest 96.37 percentage. Last year the district topped with 87.47 percent. As many as 4,861 boys and 5203 girls totalling 10,064 students passed the examination. Of them, 8,955 students secured first division, 854 second division and 255 secured third division.

Many schools excelled in the exams due to the efforts of the district administration. Ms KV Gowthami of TRM School stood first in the district with 591 marks.

Initiation of "My school My pride" programme by district collector Nishant Kumar has yielded good results.

Under My School My Pride programme, adoption officers were appointed to every high school to supervise the education levels of 9th and 10th classes. Nishant Kumar himself adopted DVM Municipal High school of Parvathipuram. He taught during his visits with focus on mathematics and also tested reading skills of the students. Project Officers of Seethampeta ITDA Kalpana Kumari and Parvthipuram ITDA C Vishnu Charan also visited schools as adoption officers.

All the district officers functioned as adoption officers and visited schools at least twice a week and encouraged the students.

District Collector Nishant Kumar expressed his happiness over achieving first position in the state for the second time.

"I am feeling as if I have got 1st rank in SSC. It is a moment of job satisfaction", he said. It was a collective effort of students, teachers and adoption officers, he added. District Educational Officer Gara Pagadalamma and other officers congratulated the Collector on achieving the results.