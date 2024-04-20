Parties Must Include Film Industry Issues in Manifestos: Dilip Raja

Vijayawada: Film director and Movie Association of AP (MAAP) founder Dilip Raja has taken the stance that parties, which do not care about the development of film industry, have no moral right to seek votes from the film people.

He appealed to film fraternity and viewers in Andhra Pradesh to vote for such parties that include development of film industry in AP into their agenda.

Dilip Raja’s appeal came after members of MAAP held a meeting here on Saturday. Those who spoke at the meeting expressed anguish over the absence of film industry’s development and welfare in manifestos of political parties during the 2024 elections.

Dilip Raja criticised political parties for not mentioning in their respective election manifestos that they are committed to development of the film industry in Andhra Pradesh.

The film director pointed out that they are providing income to the state by way of entertainment tax. Yet, there is discrimination against the film industry. He reminded political parties that actors and technicians in film industry command lakhs of votes.

Dilip Raja pointed out that in the past, political parties thought films had no impact on politics. Then, NTR became the Chief Minister and proved the power of the film industry.

The film director demanded that political parties include development and welfare of film industry and allied sectors in their election manifestos, considering that lakhs of families depend on films.