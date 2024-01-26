Parties Celebrate Republic Day At Their Headquarters

Hyderabad: Political parties commemorated the Republic Day at their respective headquarters in the city on Friday by unfurling the National Flag and reflecting on India's struggle for freedom.

At Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress’ headquarters, TPCC working president and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud took the lead in unfurling the National Flag. The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, D. Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, advisers to government Md. Ali Shabbir and Mallu Ravi, as well as senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao.

Mahesh Goud emphasised the pivotal role played by Congress leaders and cadres in the freedom movement, asserting that the BJP and its affiliated organisations were not involved in India's struggle for independence.

He credited the Congress for safeguarding constitutional and democratic rights, highlighting the peaceful coexistence fostered by measures initiated by former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.

Encouraging party leaders and cadres, Mahesh Goud called for dedicated efforts in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to secure victory for the Congress. He commended Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra as a commitment to the people's welfare.

At Telangana Bhavan, the BRS headquarters, working president K.T. Rama Rao unfurled the Tricolour in the presence of senior party leaders.

In the BJP's state office in Nampally, Republic Day celebrations were led by party Rajya Sabha member and BJP Parliamentary Board member Dr K. Laxman. In the evening, party state president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy led the Bharatha Mata Maha Aarati programme at PVNR Marg.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi participated in Republic Day celebrations, hoisting the National Flag at five locations. He expressed the hope that hate, injustice and oppression would be eliminated.



