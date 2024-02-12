Parthi Gang Targeting Fuel Stations Busted by Anantapur Police

Anantapur: In a major breakthrough, the Anantapur police on Monday busted the 5-member interstate Parthi gang that has been robbing fuel filling stations in remote locations across several states.

Police said the gang robbed several fuel filling stations by threatening the staff. They robbed both cash and fuel at pumps across AP, Karnataka and Maharashtra states. Three receivers who purchased the robbed fuel from the gang to sell in local outlets have also been arrested.The police seized `3.50 lakh in cash, two 12- wheel trucks, two hand-pumps and empty diesel cans along with pipes these men used to suck fuel from pumps.Anantapur SP KKN Anburajan told the media here on Monday that the Parthi gang was striking terror at fuel-filling stations during late night hours when the staff was in deep sleep.There were a series of such robberies at fuel stations in Kudair, where the gang looted `28,000 in cash on Dec 20 last year. They also drew 1924 litres of fuel at the Bathalapalli filling station on Feb 2, 1631 litres of diesel from a filling station of CK Palli in Satya Sai district on Feb 3 and 1230 litres of diesel from Gurramkonda in Annamayya district on Feb 6.During the investigation, police teams learned that the gang was selling the robbed fuel to agents who would re-sell the fuel to shops.A police team led by circle inspectors Ismail and Janardhan nabbed the Parthi gang near SK University on the outskirts of Anantapur on Monday.The arrested gang-members were Shivappa Pawar, Balaji Dattathrinaik Wadi, Babanandu Shinde, Madev Suresh Pawar and Ashok Dharma Jadev of Maharashtra. They were relatives and have been operating in the transportation sector.In addition, Gaddm Nagesh, Gaddam Gangeswara and Kadavakallu Jagadish of Vemulapadu village in Yadiki mandal were also arrested. They purchased the robbed fuel from the gang.SP Andburajan said the gang was also targeting tyre godowns and stole tyres from Solapur and Omerga in Maharashtra as also Javargi and Bengaluru in Karnataka.The gang-members wanted to earn easy money to lead a lavish life. They hired two 12-wheel trucks for a period of a month in Osmanabad in Maharashtra and began targeting fuel-filling stations. They were equipped with hand pumps, pipes and empty cans. If the staff at a pump were in deep sleep, they drilled a hole to the fuel tank and sucked fuel out. If any of the staff woke up, the gang would threaten them and rob money from the fuel stations.“A few members of the gang are yet to be arrested,” the SP said.