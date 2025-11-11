Partha Chatterjee Returns Home After Bail in SSC Scam Case

Kolkata: A day after getting bail from the Alipore Court in the city in the School Service Commission (SSC) jobs scam, Behala West Trinamul Congress MLA Partha Chatterjee returned home from hospital amid cheers from his followers.

He got the much-awaited relief more than three years after his arrest by the ED in the SSC case that cost his ministership and a key party post. The former West Bengal education minister was arrested by the central agency during a raid at his Naktala residence on July 23 in 2022.

On Monday, a CBI judge at the Alipore Court granted the TMC MLA, admitted to a private hospital off EM Bypass in Mukundpur due to illness under jail custody, bail against a personal bond following the eighth witness’ deposition in the case.

The lower court's order came following the direction of the Supreme Court which earlier granted bail to Mr Chatterjee in the ED cases and also allowed his release once the witness examination in the CBI case trial gets over.

Since the former TMC secretary general was earlier lodged in the Presidency Jail, the lower court's order was sent to the prison authorities who forwarded it to the hospital for his release. On Tuesday afternoon, Mr Chatterjee was freed.

The TMC MLA, while getting out of the hospital in a wheelchair, was greeted by his enthusiastic followers shouting ‘Parthada Zindabad’ slogan that brought tears in his eyes. His family members welcomed him at home.

Mr Chatterjee said in a statement, “I had my faith in the judiciary. Truth won in the initial stage. It will win in the future too. I’m accountable to the people of Behala West. I will go to seek justice from those who saw me as honest and elected me five consecutive times.”