Parsis to Celebrate Navroz Today

Hyderabad: Navroz, the Parsi New Year is being celebrated Navroz on Thursday. Zoroastrians in India annually observe this day on March 21. However, in Iran, celebrations took place on Wednesday, March 20, this year.

“In India, our community has scheduled all prayers and festivities for Thursday — March 21 — marking it as the New Year and the first day of the equinox. Fire temples throughout the city will be adorned with delicacies and special snacks as prayers are offered. The day's gatherings at the Pasis temples will commence with prayers led by the head priest.

The Zoroastrian community, one of the oldest in Hyderabad, boasts a unique culture that continues to uphold its traditional beliefs and practices. K.B. Antia, vice-president of the Zoroastrian Club, said, "As is customary every year in India, Navroz is celebrated on March 21. Prayers will commence nationwide in the morning, followed by festivities and gatherings."

Elaborating on the rituals of the day, Farida, a resident of The Bai Maneckbai Fire Temple community, said, "On this auspicious occasion, we offer prayers followed by the Jashan ceremony, expressing gratitude to the divine for all blessings bestowed upon us. The Navroz table is adorned with seven symbolic items."

She explained the significance of each of the seven dishes placed on the 'Haft Sin', stating, “Navroz symbolises new life and beginnings, embodying the teachings of the prophet Zarathustra. Sabzeh, a dish made of wheatgrass, represents rebirth and the renewal of nature. Senjed, sweet dry fruit of the lotus tree, signifies love and affection. Samanu, a sweet pudding made of wheat germ, symbolises fertility and the sweetness of life. Serkeh, vinegar, embodies patience and maturity. Seeb, apple, represents health and beauty, while Seer, garlic, symbolises good health. Lastly, Somag, crushed berries, symbolises the sunrise and the spice of life.”