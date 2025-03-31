Parl Panel for Action on IAS Officers Not Filing Property Returns

New Delhi: A parliamentary report highlighting the non-filing of “Immovable Property Returns” (IPRs) by dozens of v has prompted a recommendation for stricter penalties and corrective measures. The findings were presented on March 27 as part of the Parliamentary Standing Committee report for the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).

According to the report, 91 IAS officers did not file their IPRs in 2024, and 73 failed to do so in 2023. The panel noted that vigilance clearance — required for key postings — was denied to 15 IAS officers in 2023, 12 in 2022, and 14 in 2021 due to the non-filing of returns.

To address the issue, the committee proposed creating a centralised compliance monitoring mechanism, backed by a dedicated task force within the DoPT, to track the filing status of all IAS officers. The panel further suggested applying penalties or other actions for officers who ignore IPR filing deadlines, including automatic escalation procedures after reminders.

“This will bolster accountability and ensure timely filing of returns, making the process more robust,” the committee stated.

In the same report, the parliamentary panel voiced concern over the shortfall of 1,316 IAS officers, describing it as a serious challenge to governance and administrative efficiency. Of the total authorised cadre strength of 6,858 IAS officers — split between direct recruits (4,781) and promotees (2,077) — only 5,542 officers (3,987 direct recruits, 1,555 promotees) currently hold posts.

“The existing shortage of 1,316 IAS officers significantly impacts administrative efficiency and governance across various levels,” the panel said, urging urgent measures to expedite recruitment. The report also indicated that the Chandramouli Committee’s recommendations on the intake of direct recruit IAS officers — currently under review by the government — should be acted on promptly.

The committee advocated for an online tracking and submission platform to help state governments efficiently determine IAS vacancies in the promotion quota. It also proposed imposing penalties — such as withholding promotion consideration — on states that routinely fail to meet deadlines.

“This approach would not only streamline the process but also incentivise timely action,” the panel added. The recommendations appear in the 145th report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, covering the Demands for Grants (2025–26) for the DoPT.