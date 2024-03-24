Parked Sandhya Aqua Bus Raises Suspicions

Kakinada: People found a bus belonging to Sandhya Aqua Exports, which is under the CBI lens after seizure of dry yeast spiked with drugs, parked under a tree at Moolapeta village in U. Kothapalli mandal of Kakinada district on Sunday.

The bus, containing some files, hard disks and computers, had remained parked there for the past three days, raising suspicions. Locals suspected that the management might have hidden confidential material in the parked bus. They thus took videos of the bus, which went viral on social media.

Following this, U. Kothapalli police reached the spot. So did representatives of Sandhya Aqua. The company staff explained to police that the bus had broken down. As it has since been repaired, they said, they are taking away the bus. Company officials took away the bus in the presence of police.

U. Kothapalli sub-inspector P. Swamy Naidu told Deccan Chronicle that he had questioned the management about the issue before they drove away the bus.

Kakinada district superintendent of police S. Satish Kumar maintained that there is nothing to dwell on the matter. The bus had been parked by the driver after a breakdown. Some media had focussed on it. The bus had been taken away by the after repairs.

Locals are, however, continuing to raise doubts. They say as CBI had seized the narcotic drugs in Visakhapatnam, the city’s police commissioner must react on the matter. They asked why U. Kothapalli police did not inspect the bus and let the management take it away.