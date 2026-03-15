Parents, In-Laws Cannot Force Adult Woman To Live With Them: High Court Of Orissa

Bhubaneswar: In a significant ruling reinforcing the autonomy of adult women, the High Court of Orissa has held that parents or in-laws cannot compel an adult daughter to live either in her parental home or at her matrimonial residence if she chooses to live independently.

The court made the observation while dismissing a habeas corpus petition filed by a mother seeking to trace her married daughter, who had been living away from both her parental and matrimonial homes.

In its order dated March 9, the High Court clarified that there is no legal provision that authorises parents or in-laws to force an adult woman to stay with them against her will. The bench emphasised that once a woman attains adulthood, she has the legal right to decide where and with whom she wishes to live.

“There is no legal bar preventing an adult woman from choosing to reside independently,” the court observed, underlining that personal liberty includes the freedom to determine one’s place of residence.

According to the petition, the woman had voluntarily left her in-laws’ residence and was staying at an undisclosed location. Her marital dispute with her husband is currently pending adjudication before a civil court.

During the proceedings, it was brought to the court’s notice that in 2024 the woman had appeared before the police and clearly stated that she did not wish to live either with her parents or with her in-laws.

Despite this, the petitioner told the court that the family had not received any information about her whereabouts for more than a year and expressed apprehension regarding her safety.

However, the court noted that there was no indication that the woman was being illegally detained or restrained by any individual. Since she is an adult and had voluntarily chosen to live independently, the court found no justification for invoking the extraordinary jurisdiction of habeas corpus.

Consequently, the High Court dismissed the petition seeking directions to trace her or disclose her location.

Legal observers say the ruling reiterates the constitutional principle of personal liberty and affirms that adult women have the same freedom as any other adult citizen to make independent decisions about their life and residence, free from familial coercion.