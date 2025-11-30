Paradip Port Sets National Record With Fastest-ever 100 MMT Cargo Throughput

Bhubaneswar: Paradip Port Authority (PPA) has scripted history by clocking the fastest-ever 100 million metric tonnes (MMT) cargo throughput in a fiscal year since its inception. The milestone was reached on November 27, marking the ninth consecutive year that the port has crossed the 100 MMT benchmark.

PPA achieved 100.15 MMT in just 241 days of the current fiscal—12 days earlier than last year—reflecting a year-on-year growth of 4.78 per cent. In FY 2024–25, the port had attained the same milestone on December 9 after 253 days.

Despite global and domestic market fluctuations, Paradip Port continues to consolidate its position as one of India’s fastest-growing maritime gateways. Enhanced operational efficiency, technology upgrades, and strong stakeholder collaboration have all contributed to the record-setting performance. Growth has been particularly strong in coastal thermal coal, container cargo, gypsum and flux, petroleum products (POL), and steel cargo, reinforcing PPA’s emergence as a major coastal shipping hub.

Coal continues to dominate the port’s cargo profile, accounting for nearly 45 per cent of total handling and registering 3.76 per cent growth over the same period last fiscal. Container cargo grew by an impressive 32 per cent, gypsum and flux by 24 per cent, steel cargo by 35 per cent, and POL shipments by 31 per cent—highlighting the port’s expanding cargo diversification and hinterland connectivity.

PPA Chairman P.L. Haranadh, addressing the media, expressed gratitude to Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, crediting his leadership and guidance for the port’s consistent achievements. He congratulated PPA officers, employees, user industries, stevedores, shipping agents, trade unions, and PPP operators for their collective contribution to the port’s success. He also acknowledged the crucial support of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, the Government of Odisha, Indian Railways, Customs, and other departments.

With operational performance on an upward trajectory and cargo numbers consistently rising, Paradip Port is well-positioned to close the fiscal with its highest-ever annual throughput.