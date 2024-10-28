Pappu Yadav requests enhanced security amid threat from Bishnoi's gang

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav has requested enhanced security from the central government, citing a threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he warned that both the Bihar and Central governments would bear responsibility if his safety was compromised. He described receiving a death threat via mobile, allegedly due to his vocal opposition to the gang’s activities, and expressed frustration with the authorities’ lack of response to his security concerns.

A video has also surfaced on social media, allegedly showing a gang member threatening Yadav’s aide with “consequences” should he continue to criticise Bishnoi.

Yadav had publicly condemned the Bishnoi network following the recent killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, stating that the gang’s influence had gone unchecked. On October 13, he posted on social media, criticising the government’s inaction and expressing his readiness to dismantle Bishnoi's network within 24 hours if permitted by law.