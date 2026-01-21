Pansare Murder Case Accused Sameer Gaikwad Dies At 43

Mumbai: Sameer Gaikwad, a prime accused in the 2015 murder of veteran rationalist and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Govind Pansare, died in Sangli district on Tuesday. Police said the 43-year-old is suspected to have died of a heart attack. Gaikwad, allegedly linked to the Sanatan Sanstha, had been out on bail since 2017.

The high-profile case dates back to February 16, 2015, when Pansare and his wife, Uma, were intercepted by two unidentified assailants near their residence in Kolhapur during their morning walk. Pansare sustained three gunshot wounds, while Uma Pansare suffered a head injury. The couple were later shifted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for advanced treatment. Pansare succumbed to his injuries on February 20, 2015, while his wife was discharged after several weeks.

A senior police official said Gaikwad was found unresponsive on Tuesday morning and preliminary findings suggest death due to natural causes. “He complained of sudden physical discomfort around midnight and was immediately taken to a government hospital for emergency treatment. However, he was declared dead by doctors in the early hours,” the official said.

At the time of his death, Gaikwad had a discharge application pending before the court. The investigation, initially registered at the Rajarampuri police station in Kolhapur, was later transferred to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra CID.

The SIT identified 12 persons in connection with the alleged conspiracy, of whom 10 were arrested. Besides Gaikwad, those arrested include Virendrasinh Tawade, Amol Kale, Vasudev Suryavanshi, Bharat Kurne, Amit Degwekar, Sharad Kalaskar, Sachin Andure, Amit Baddi and Ganesh Miskin. Two accused — Vinay Pawar and Sarang Akolkar alias Kulkarni — are still absconding. Investigators have earlier claimed that all the accused were associated with the Sanatan Sanstha.

Gaikwad’s lawyer and national president of the Hindu Vidhidnya Parishad, Virendra Ichalkaranjikar, said his death had permanently closed the door on proving his innocence. “With Gaikwad’s passing, the defence has lost the opportunity to demonstrate in court that he was wrongly implicated,” he said.

Reacting to Gaikwad’s death, Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson Chetan Rajhans alleged that harassment by investigating agencies and defamation by “so-called progressives” had destroyed the life of an “innocent man”. He claimed Gaikwad faced social stigma and difficulties in employment and business.

Referring to the death of Stan Swamy, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, Mr. Rajhans said courts and international bodies had expressed condolences. “After the death of Stan Swamy, the judges of the Bombay High Court bench expressed grief. The United Nations issued a press release expressing condolences. It is worth asking whether anyone will stand up for Sameer Gaikwad,” he said.