Panic LPG Bookings Fall to 77 Lakh After Govt Assures Stable Supply

New Delhi: With the swift actions taken by the Centre on panic booking of LPG refill bookings, the government on Sunday said that the LPG bookings fell significantly to about 77 lakh on Saturday from previous bookings of 88.8 lakh. "The LPG supply continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation," the government informed.

Despite the ongoing West Asia conflict, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had said that there was no shortage of petrol, diesel or cooking gas, and supplies remained stable. In its daily update on the impact of the West Asia situation, the ministry also said that the share of online LPG bookings has risen to about 87 per cent from 84 per cent, attributing the increase to a campaign by oil marketing companies promoting digital booking and discouraging people from queuing up at LPG dealerships for panic purchases.

As per the update, oil-marketing companies (OMCs) have reported no dry-outs at fuel retail outlets or LPG distributorships, and petrol, diesel and LPG supplies are being maintained regularly. “LPG bookings have shown a decline, with about 77 lakh bookings recorded yesterday (on Saturday) compared to 88.8 lakh bookings on March 13, 2026," the update said.

“Online LPG cylinder bookings have increased from 84 per cent to about 87 per cent. All domestic refineries are operating at high capacity and maintaining adequate crude oil inventories,” the update said, adding that the country remains self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel, requiring no imports of the fuels to meet domestic demand.

The government further said that it continues to prioritise the interests of domestic consumers and ensure uninterrupted LPG supply, particularly for households and priority sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. “Several states and UTs, including Bihar, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, have issued orders for allocation of non-domestic LPG in line with government guidelines,” it said.

State governments are undertaking enforcement measures to prevent hoarding and black marketing of petrol, diesel and LPG. “Raids are being carried out in several states, including Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, to check hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders. Officials of PSU OMCs are also conducting surprise inspections at LPG distributorships to ensure smooth supply and prevent irregularities,” it said.

"Consumers are requested to avoid panic bookings, use digital booking platforms and avoid unnecessary visits to LPG distributors. Citizens are encouraged to opt for alternate fuels such as PNG wherever possible. The government continues to maintain coordination among the concerned Ministries and agencies and is taking necessary steps to ensure preparedness across key sectors and safeguard national interests,” it added.