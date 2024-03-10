Panic in Hyderabad Airport Due to Dubai Rains

Hyderabad: Air passengers departing from Hyderabad airport to destinations in the UAE, particularly Dubai, as well as those taking connecting flights to Europe and the US, were apprehensive that the ongoing weather challenges would upset their travel plans.



With 133 flights scheduled between Hyderabad and the UAE, the weather in the Gulf nation has been characterised by intermittent rainfall of varying intensity.

Despite the anxiety, there were no cancellations reported. However, an Emirates flight from Dubai to Johannesburg, which was scheduled to depart at 10.10 am on Sunday, experienced a delay of 40 minutes.

Ground staff at Hyderabad airport addressed the rumours circulating among passengers, emphasising that flights to Dubai were operating smoothly as of Sunday 8 pm. Nevertheless, the airline industry remains on high alert due to the significance of Dubai International Airport as a major global hub for international travel. On average, the airport handles approximately 1,100 flights per day, totalling over 400,000 flights annually.