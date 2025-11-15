Panic at CSMT over Suspicious Bag, Turns Out a False Alarm

Mumbai: On the backdrop of a deadly blast in Delhi, a suspicious bag found outside the bus depot at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station on Friday caused panic among Mumbaikars. The depot was evacuated immediately after the police and bomb squad teams arrived to inspect the bag. The alarm, however, turned out to be a hoax.

The red-coloured bag was spotted at 4:45 p.m., which prompted people to alert the concerned authorities. Police teams and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the location and swiftly cordoned off the area as a precaution, asking people to vacate the bus depot.

After a thorough check, nothing suspicious was found in the bag, and the alarm was confirmed as a hoax. Officials confirmed that the bag contained only clothes and papers, ruling out any danger. Normal movement resumed shortly after clearance.

Bomb squad officer Sachin Jadhav, who examined the bag, clarified that the situation required only basic intervention. “The work I did was minimal; the bag contained nothing, just clothes and papers,” he said.

The incident comes just days after at least 10 people were killed and several others injured in a high-intensity explosion near Delhi’s iconic Red Fort on Monday.

Following the Delhi Red Fort blast, Mumbai has been put on a high alert, with Mumbai Police beefing up security at sensitive areas. Additional patrol units, intensive checks, and rapid-response teams have been deployed at major public areas, including religious sites and popular tourist spots such as the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Haji Ali Dargah, Siddhivinayak Temple, and Mahalaxmi Temple.

Mumbai’s key railway stations — CSMT, Dadar, Mumbai Central, Thane, Andheri, and others — are now under stricter watch, with officers conducting detailed baggage checks, increased vehicle screening, and constant monitoring at all entry and exit gates, officials said.