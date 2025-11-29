Panic as Tiger Blocks Traffic on Maharashtra Highway for 30 Minutes

Commuters on Maharashtra’s Chandrapur–Moharli road were left shocked earlier this week after a tiger was spotted sitting in the middle of the highway, bringing traffic to a complete halt for nearly 30 minutes. Dramatic videos shared online show the tiger resting fearlessly on the road while vehicles queued up on both sides, with motorists keeping a safe distance and recording the rare sighting.

#WATCH | A tiger stopped the road on the Chandrapur-Moharli route in Tadoba of Chandrapur district, Maharashtra. Traffic halted for hours for the tiger to finish his snooze.

(Video courtesy : X)



As the big cat continued to sit unbothered, traffic built up, forming long lines of cars and two-wheelers. Forest department officials quickly arrived at the spot and monitored the situation to ensure public safety. The tiger eventually stood up and calmly walked back toward the forest, clearing the route. No injuries or property damage were reported.

The Chandrapur–Moharli stretch, which falls near the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, has seen a rise in wildlife encounters in recent months. Just last month, a female tiger reportedly attacked passing two-wheelers on the same road. The tiger seen this week, identified by locals as "Mama Male," has been spotted multiple times in the area, raising growing safety concerns for daily commuters. Authorities are expected to review safety protocols and signage for the route given the increasing frequency of big cat sightings.



