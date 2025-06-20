Panel To Check On Horses

Jabalpur: The local administration on Thursday set up a committee to examine if proper care was being taken of racehorses on a farm in the district following the death of three animals there in the last few days. These horses were brought from Hyderabad by one Sachin Tiwari.

In May, eight horses had died on the farm at Raipura village, supposedly due to the hot weather.



“A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the district panchayat chief executive officer to find out whether proper care is being taken of horses,” Jabalpur collector Deepak Saxena told reporters.



On May 5, the district administration had sent a team of three veterinary doctors to the farm.



Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh High Court is slated to hear on Friday a petition filed by Simran Issar, an animal welfare activist, seeking a direction against Tiwari who brought some 49 horses from the HithaNet India, Hyderabad.

The petitioner alleged that the horses have been kept without proper documentation including ownership, vaccination, medical history and permissions. Tiwari has been made a respondent to the petition which alleges that he illegally transported the horses from Hyderabad to Jabalpur. — PTI