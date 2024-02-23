Panel of officials for speedy completion of SLBC tunnel project: Uttam

Hyderabad: The government is determined to get the SLBC tunnel project completed as quickly as possible, irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Thursday. Chairing a review meeting, he directed principal secretary irrigation to set up a committee of officials to oversee the completion of the SLBC tunnel project. He was responding to a briefing by representatives of the contractor who wanted hurdles to be removed if the construction was to be completed in two years. Of the 44-km long tunnel designed to carry water from Srisailam to Nalgonda district, only 9 km needed to be dug. On the Dindi project, he said 95 per cent of the work has been completed and some land acquisition requiring Rs 90 crore was pending.