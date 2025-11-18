Pandum Café’: Where Reformed Maoists, Their Victims Work Hand-in-Hand in Bastar

Raipur: It is a unique restaurant, where victims and their former tormentors work hand-in-hand sinking their decades old bitterness, signaling the healing of wounds caused to them by the latter.

“Pandum Café”, inaugurated by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Jagdalpur, headquarters of Leftwing extremism-hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh on Monday, witnessed an unusual scene in which the reformed Maoists were seen working hand-in-hand with the victims of Naxal violence to run the restaurant, burying their bitter past.

This is a first of its kind initiative in the country.

The chefs of the café, comprising both the victims of Naxal violence and surrendered Maoists, served coffee and snacks to some “VIP” customers who included Mr. Sai to mark the opening of the restaurant.

“The sight of surrendered Maoists working hand-in-hand with victims of Naxal violence to run the café is a pointer towards an emerging new Bastar where fear is the past and progress is buzzword”, Mr. Sai said.

Pandum is a Gondi dialect which means festival.

The café is sponsored by the Bastar police and the local administration but managed and run by a group of young tribals who comprised both victims of Naxal violence and surrendered Maoists.

The restaurant is opened as part of the government’s rehabilitation policy for surrendered Maoists and victims of Naxal violence.

“The café serves not only as a rehab Centre for both reformed Maoists and the victims of Naxal violence providing them a secure and permanent livelihood but also a platform helping social integration of the reformed Naxals," Bastar inspector general of police P Sunderraj told this newspaper.

Thirteen young tribals including six girls are running the café.

They have undergone training in hotel management and various other fields in different skill Centres opened for the surrendered Maoists and victims of Naxal violence in Bastar.

This is the first of its kind initiative in the country and there is a plan to launch similar ventures in other areas in the districts of Narayanpur, Bijapur and Kanker in Bastar, the police officer revealed.

“Such an initiative would certainly act as a beacon of hope for those who have endured the consequences of Leftwing extremism and are now embracing a new beginning”, he added.

Union home minister Amit Shah has set a target to end Maoism by March 2026