Pandian rejects Modi's claim on Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJD) will have its government in Odisha on June 10, indicating that the Naveen Patnaik-led regional Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will be voted out of power, — BJD’s key strategist V Karthikeyan Pandian countered his statement and said, “Naveen Patnaik will be sworn-in as CM of the state for a record sixth term on June 9.”

The rare slugfest between PM Modi and Pandian created flutters in political circles. Curious people began discussing among themselves as to whose assertion was stronger.

While many maintained that Prime Minister Modi cannot make such a big assertion without having a clear understanding of the ground situation as it would cost him his reputation, the others who have been keeping a close watch on the bureaucrat-turned-politician, vouched that the latter cannot go wrong as all his previous articulations have proved right.

“Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the chief minister of Odisha for the sixth consecutive time between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm on June 9," Pandian said on Monday afternoon.

At two separate meetings - Berhampur and Nabarangpur in Odisha, the PM on Monday said, “On June 4, BJP will emerge victorious in Odisha Legislative Assembly polls. On June 6, we will name our Odisha chief minister candidate and on June 10, our CM will take oath of office.”

The CM, Naveen Patnaik, also tried to make fun of the PM’s claim. He said, “BJP dina-re swapna dekhuchi. (The BJP is day-dreaming.)