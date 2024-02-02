Palle Nageswar Rao Appointed as New Public Prosecutor

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government on Thursday appointed Palle Nageswar Rao as state public prosecutor in the Telangana High Court. He will represent the state government for conducting prosecution, appeals and other proceedings in the High Court.

Nageswar Rao is president of the Telangana High Court Advocates Association. He had earlier served as government pleader in the High Court and was additional public prosecutor for the undivided Andhra Pradesh government.Meanwhile, the state government appointed High Court advocates Pottigari Sridhar Reddy, I.V. Siddhivardhana, Rahul Reddy Sontireddy, Rama Krishna Mallojhala and Swaroop Oorilla as special government counsels in the Telangana High Court for a term of three years each.They will represent the state government before the High Court and other courts under superintendence of the Advocate-General.