Pakistani Intruder Arrested Along S Pura Border in Jammu

PTI
25 Sept 2025 3:57 PM IST

BSF apprehends second Pakistani national this month; no incriminating material recovered so far

A Pakistani intruder was arrested by BSF in R S Pura sector, Jammu, as security agencies question him; earlier this month, another intruder was also caught.

Jammu: A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border in R S Pura sector here on Thursday, officials said. This was the second Pakistani national arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) from the area this month.

The officials said alert BSF personnel picked up the movement of a person trying to sneak into this side from across the border, and overpowered him soon after he entered the Indian territory. No incriminating material was recovered from the arrested person who is being questioned by joint teams of various security agencies, they said.
On September 8, a Pakistani intruder was arrested from the Octroi area in R S Pura sector. The troops fired a few rounds after challenging the intruder, Siraj Khan from Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, who was arrested from near the border fence. Some Pakistani currency notes were recovered from his possession.
