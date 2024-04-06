Pakistan Wants to Destabilize J&K; Fuel Unrest Ahead of Elections: Alleges Indian Army

Srinagar: A day after two militants were killed by it while they were attempting to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir from PoJK, the Indian Army on Saturday alleged that Pakistan wants to stabilise the Union Territory by “pushing in terrorists who are hell-bent on causing disturbances ahead of the Lok Sabha elections”.

A statement issued by the Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps -also known as Chinar Corps- said, “The infiltration bid by terrorists indicates desperation on part of Pakistan to fuel unrest in the peaceful Kashmir Valley at a time when general elections have been scheduled and the democratic process is unfolding”.

It added, “This operation is also a testimony of the synergy between various security and intelligence agencies who are committed to ensure peace and tranquillity in Kashmir”.

The Army and J&K police sources had said on Friday that, at least, two militants were killed in a gunfight in the Uri sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir Valley’s Baramulla district earlier during the day.

The Army said that a group of heavily equipped militants tried to sneak into J&K from PoJK after breaching the LoC fence near Sabura nallah. However, the alert Indian Army personnel quickly took on it and in the ensuing gun fight two militants were killed.

Defence spokesman Lt. Colonel MK Sahu said that the infiltration bid was successfully foiled along the LoC in a joint operation led by the Indian Army. “Numerous inputs were earlier received from multiple Intelligence agencies regarding terrorist groups planning and intending to infiltrate across LoC in Uri Sector. Based on these inputs, surveillance and counter-infiltration grid was reviewed and strengthened,” he said, adding that in the wee hours of April 5, “own ambushes close to LoC spotted a group of terrorists moving towards it and own forces continuously tracked the hostile movement and established contact resulting in heavy exchange of fire”.

The spokesman further said, “While the operation was under progress, intermittent fire was also drawn from Pakistan forward posts, in the vicinity of the LoC. The operation resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists and recovery of two AK rifles, three Magazines, four hand grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores”.