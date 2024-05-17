Pakistan leaders saying that India becoming powerful country: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also the BJP candidate from Lucknow, highlighted remarks from Pakistani leaders acknowledging India's growing power. He said that our neighbour Pakistan, which has never spoken favourably about our country, is acknowledging India's growth as a powerful nation.

Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Rajnath Singh said, "By 2027, India will rank third globally in terms of wealth. One of our neighbours, who has never spoken well of our country, and today their leaders are India is becoming a powerful country, and Pakistan is still backward."

"The perception of India has changed worldwide. Leaders of all nations are now saying that the 21st century belongs to India," he added.

Furthermore, the defence minister expressed confidence in winning the Lok Sabha polls, saying that political analysts believe the NDA will secure more than 400 seats.

"Elections are underway in the country, with four phases already completed. Voting for the fifth phase will be held on May 20. After four phases, political analysts are confident that the BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 seats this time," Rajnath said.

Earlier, a Pakistani lawmaker, Syed Mustafa Kamal, drew a comparison between India's achievements and the dire situation in Karachi, highlighting India's moon landing mission.

The Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader noted that while India is achieving milestones like landing on the moon, Karachi is grappling with tragic incidents such as children dying in open gutters.

"Today, the condition in Karachi is that, while the world is going to the moon, children are dying by falling into gutter in Karachi. On the same screen, there is news that India landed on the moon, and just after two seconds, the news is that a child died in an open gutter in Karachi," Kamal said in his address to the Parliament on Wednesday.

Rajnath Singh is contesting the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate against Samajwadi Party (SP)'s Ravidas Mehrotra and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Sarwar Malik for the Lucknow seat.

Voting for the Lucknow parliamentary seat will take place on May 20 during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.