Pakistan terms PM Modi’s remarks as jingoism

Srinagar: Pakistan has rejected the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 25th commemorative ceremony of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, terming it as “belligerent’ and smacking “jingoism.”



A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad late Friday evening said, “Pakistan rejects the Indian Prime Minister’s belligerent remarks made in Drass. Bravado and jingoism undermine regional peace and are totally counter-productive for resolution of long-standing disputes between Pakistan and India, especially the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Prime Minister Mr. Modi had in his speech held Pakistan responsible for the surge in terror attacks in the Jammu region and said that “evil designs of masters of terror will never succeed” and that India would defeat every terror challenge. He called Pakistan “‘aaqa’ (master) of terrorism and ‘sarparast’ (patron) of terrorists’”, asserting that the neighbouring country has not learnt any lessons from its ‘misadventures’ in Jammu and Kashmir turning into complete debacles in the past and continues to harbour terrorists.

In its reaction, the foreign ministry in Islamabad said, “The Indian leaders’ rhetorical statements cannot deflect international attention from India’s heavy-handed approach to suppress the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for realization of their fundamental rights and freedoms, particularly their inalienable right to self-determination.”

Its statement added, “Instead of maligning others for terrorism, India should reflect on its own campaign of orchestrating targeted assassinations, subversion and terrorism in foreign territories”.

It further stated, “Pakistan stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty against any aggression, as exemplified by its robust response to India’s reckless incursion in February 2019. While Pakistan is ready to counter India’s aggressive actions, it remains committed to promoting peace and stability in the region.”