Pahalgam Terror Attack Significantly Impacted Amarnath Yatra Registration

Disclosing this, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said here on Thursday that he is, however, hopeful of the situation improving as registrations are picking up ahead of the start of the yatra on July 3. He stated that confidence is gradually returning among pilgrims due to robust security measures, including a three-tier security setup, increased deployment of personnel, and mock drills.





According to an official statement, Sinha appealed to the devotees to turn up in large numbers for the yatra, asserting, “Security grid has been strengthened, multi-layer security is in place and Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and J&K Police have ensured all necessary measures for a safe pilgrimage. All necessary arrangements have been made for the pilgrims coming for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and for hassle free Darshan at the holy cave”.

The official sources here said that the April 22 terror attack at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, a key route, sparked fear among devotees, impacting the pilgrimage's momentum and leading to fewer new registrations and some cancellations.

“Registration dropped, but the numbers are now rising again. Public confidence is returning, and I am hopeful it will continue to grow,” the Lt. Governor said.

He said that an atmosphere of spiritual fervour has filled the air at the revered cave-shrine tucked away in the Kashmir Himalayas at an altitude of approximately 3,888 meters (12,756 feet) above sea level. “The SASB has made preparations for all essential facilities including movement, lodging, electricity, water, sanitation, communication and health of the pilgrims,” he added.

He said that significant achievements were made by SASB in the last two years in creating pilgrims-centric facilities including widening and illuminating the pilgrimage tracks and enhancing accommodation at Yatri Niwas complexes at Baltal, Nunwan (Pahalgam) and Pantha Chowk (Srinagar).

“Also, digital pre-paid system for hiring of various services like pony, pithu, palki would be available for pilgrims and at the holy cave a wooden darshan platform has been replaced with stainless steel one of appropriate alignment and height with wood flooring and additional row,” he said, adding, “Now, pilgrims would be able to have darshans simultaneously in four rows. This shall facilitate better and hassle free darshans”.

He said that clinical bed capacity of health care facilities at Panjtarni, a halting place along the Pahalgam route, and upper camps has been expanded substantially this year whereas 100-bedded hospitals are functional at both the axis- traditional Pahalgam and shorter Baltal - along with extra emergency medical teams on standby. He said special focus has been laid on cleanliness and making the yatra more sustainable. “Since last year, we have successfully ensured a zero-waste Yatra—a trend we aim to strengthen this year as well,” he said.

In light of the current security situation, the Lt. Governor urged all pilgrims, including those traveling in private vehicles, to only travel with the security convoys from Jammu to the base camps. He also confirmed that helicopter services will not be available this year due to security and logistical reasons.