Padmashree Awardee Monk Summoned In Rape Case

KOLKATA: Padmashree awardee monk Kartik Maharaj, who faces an FIR on rape charge, has been summoned by the police in Murshidabad of West Bengal for questioning on Tuesday.

Cops from the Nabagram police station visited Bharat Sevashram Sangha office at Beldanga, the address of the seer, on Monday. The accused monk was not present then and there.

The cops later handed over the summons to a functionary there. The monk has been directed to appear physically at 1 pm at the Nabagram police station on Tuesday to face grilling in the rape case against him.

Last week, a middle-aged woman lodged a complaint with the police, accusing Kartik Maharaj of raping her several times between January and June in 2013 after providing her a school teacher's job and leaving her pregnant.

She also alleged that the monk had compelled her for abortion at a private hospital in Berhampore, removed her from the job and stopped contacting her for raising voice against him.

Though Kartik Maharaj has denied the victim's allegations, ruling Trinamul Congress has become vocal for his proximity to the BJP to counter the opposition party's attack in the gangrape at South Calcutta Law College.