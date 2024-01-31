Padma Shri Debi Prasanna Pattanayak to Get 1st World Odia Award

Bhubaneswar: Padma Shri Dr Debi Prasanna Pattanayak, an eminent litterateur and linguist, will receive the first World Odia Award for his lifetime contribution to Odia language and literature. He will receive a cash award of Rs 20 lakh and citation.

This was announced by Odia language, literature and culture department secretary Sujata Rout Karthikeyan here on Wednesday.Dr Pattanayak will be awarded on the occasion of the three-day World Odia Language Conference which will begin in Bhubaneswar on February 3. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will honor the renowned linguist.Dr Pattanayak's research has been instrumental in enriching the Odia language. He played a pivotal role in getting classical language tag to Odia. He is a prominent scholar and linguist of India. He was also the founding director of Indian Language Institute.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today unveiled the logo of the first World Oriya Language Conference. It has the tagline ‘ Bhasha Hin Bhabishya’ which translates into 'Language is the Future' in English.This World Odia Language Conference will be an introduction to the identity of Odisha. There will be a detailed discussion on how to further popularize the classical language of Odia. In today's changing situation and the age of technology, this language conference will attract the youth towards the Odia language.