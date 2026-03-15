Padma Awards Nominations Open for 2027

New Delhi: The process of nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards to be announced on Republic Day 2027 began on Sunday. The last date for submitting nominations is July 31, 2026.

“The nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards will be received only online through the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal,” the Union Home Ministry said in a statement.

The Padma Awards — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri — are among the highest civilian honours of the country.

Instituted in 1954, the awards are announced every year on the occasion of Republic Day to recognise “work of distinction”, the statement said.

The awards are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements and service across various fields and disciplines such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry.

“All persons, without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex, are eligible for these awards. Government servants, including those working in public sector undertakings, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards,” the ministry said.

The statement said the government is committed to transforming the Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”.

“All citizens are therefore requested to make nominations or recommendations, including self-nominations. Efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements deserve recognition, especially among women, weaker sections of society, SCs, STs, divyang persons and those engaged in selfless service to society,” it said.

The nominations and recommendations should include all relevant details specified in the format available on the portal, clearly highlighting the distinguished achievements and service of the person recommended in his or her respective field.

Details are available under the “Awards and Medals” section on the Ministry of Home Affairs website and on the Padma Awards portal, the statement added. The statutes and rules relating to the awards are also available on the website.