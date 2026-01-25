Padma Awards 2026: Telugu States Shine with 11 Awardees

Hyderabad: On the eve of Republic Day, the Central Government announced the Padma Awards for 2026 on Sunday, recognizing exceptional contributions across various fields. Two distinguished individuals from the Telugu states found a place on this year’s list.

Dr. Kumarasamy Thangaraj, a leading scientist at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad, has been conferred the Padma Shri for his pioneering research in human evolution and genetic disorders. With over three decades of scientific work, Dr. Thangaraj has earned global recognition for his contributions to molecular genetics. Rama Reddy Mamidi from Telangana has also been awarded the Padma Shri, honoured for his significant efforts in advancing animal husbandry and transforming the dairy sector through innovative practices.

Among the recipients, 11 individuals from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been recognised for their outstanding contributions in their respective domains.

Renowned oncologist Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu has been conferred the Padma Bhushan for his distinguished service in the field of medicine.

The Padma Shri awardees from the Telugu states are:

Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad (Actor)

Maganti Murali Mohan

Krishnamurthy Bala Subrahmanyan

Palkonda Vijay Anandoddi

Garimella Balakrishna Prasad

Dr. Kumarasamy Thangaraj

Rama Reddy Mamidi

Vempati Kutumba Sastry

Guduru Venkatrao

Deepika Reddy

Gaddamanugu Chandramouli

The Padma Awards, among India’s highest civilian honours, are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day to recognise exceptional achievements in arts, literature, science, social work, and public service.