Paddy Procurement In Odisha Gathers Momentum, Farmers Paid Rs 7,300 Crore; Informs Minister KC Patra

BHUBANESWAR: Paddy procurement in Odisha has gathered steady momentum under the proactive leadership of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, who has moved swiftly to address concerns of both farmers and millers while keeping the interests of cultivators’ paramount.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Patra said procurement operations are progressing smoothly in 29 of the state’s 30 districts. Procurement in the remaining Kendrapara district will be launched soon, the minister said.

By January 20, the government had lifted 29 lakh metric tonnes of paddy for the kharif season and paid Rs 7,300 crore to farmers. It has set a target of procuring 80 lakh metric tonnes of paddy by March 31.

The minister underlined that the government’s priority is to ensure registered farmers face no hardship in selling their produce at the minimum support price and receive timely payments directly into their bank accounts.

Patra said some issues were raised by rice millers regarding custody maintenance and transportation costs, which were promptly taken up with officials. “We held detailed discussions with the millers and agreed to their request for three months’ custody maintenance. Necessary orders have already been issued,” he said, adding that the millers’ protest was withdrawn following the decision.

He further noted that the demand for reimbursement of transportation costs is under active consideration and will be resolved in a structured manner without affecting procurement. Patra’s hands-on approach and open dialogue helped restore normalcy in lifting operations, ensuring that farmers are not made to suffer due to logistical or administrative hurdles.

Officials said procurement centres are functioning smoothly, with improved coordination among civil supplies staff, PACS and millers. The state has also strengthened digital monitoring to track purchases and payments, enhancing transparency and accountability.

Farmers’ organisations have welcomed the minister’s interventions, saying his timely decisions prevented disruptions at mandis. Patra reiterated that the government remains fully committed to safeguarding farmers’ interests and would take firm action against any attempt to obstruct procurement.

"With steady lifting, prompt payments and responsive governance, Odisha’s paddy procurement drive is now back on track, reflecting minister Krushna Chandra Patra’s resolve to deliver an efficient, farmer-centric procurement system statewide," said Suresh Bariha, a farmer leader of Bargarh.