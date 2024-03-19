Top
'Paanch Nyay', 'Pachees Guarantee' Announced In Bharat Nyay Yatra Is Congress' Core Electoral Strategy

DC Correspondent
19 March 2024 8:21 AM GMT
'Pachees Guarantee' Given During Bharat Nyay Yatra To Deliver 'Paanch Nyay' Form Core Of Congress' Election Strategy- Jairam Ramesh
Paanch Nyay, Pachees Guarantee Promised By Congress

At the conclusion of its Bharat Nyay Yatra, which covered 6,600 KM in two months duration, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Congress announced 'Paanch Nyay-Pachees Guarantee' to ensure justice to all the sections of the society.

According to senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Paanch Nyay-Pachees Guarantee promised to people over the course of Nyay Yatra form the core of Congress' election strategy's mainstay. He further stated that these Paanch Nyays - Yuva Nyay, Naari Nyay, Kisan Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay together aim to remove the darkness of present Anyay Kaal and usher in a prosperous, just and harmonious future for India, in an indirect reference to Amrit Kaal of BJP.

Talking about ED raids, he termed ED as extortion directorate and announced that when Congress comes to power, action will be taken against those responsible for the misuse of the central probe agencies.


About the AuthorDC Correspondent

