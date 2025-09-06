Oz Row: India Raises Concern

New Delhi: India has conveyed its concerns to Australia in the wake of recent antiimmigrant protests targeting Indians. Following this, the Australian government acknowledged that the protests may be concerning for Australia’s diverse communities, New Delhi said on Friday.

At his weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “As you are aware, antiimmigrant protests were held across major cities in Australia on August 31, 2025. Our High Commission and Consulates General in Australia have remained closely engaged with the government of Australia as well as with representatives of the Indian diaspora in this regard. As you know, the Indian diaspora in Australia is over a million strong. Before the protests took place, our High Commission had conveyed to the Australian Government the concerns shared with it by several sections of the Indian diaspora.”

He added, “In a formal response to our High Commission, the government of Australia acknowledged that the protests may be concerning for Australia’s diverse communities. Senior leaders and politicians in Australia, from both the government and the Opposition, issued statements supporting the multicultural nature of Australian society. The contribution of the Indian diaspora in Australia was also acknowledged.”