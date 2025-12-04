Oxford University Press Integrates Adobe Express For Its Computer Science Textbooks

With India’s education system evolving from traditional classrooms to immersive, technology-driven learning ecosystems, digital literacy is emerging as a critical priority. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF) 2023 underscore digital literacy as a foundational skill essential for democratic participation, employment opportunities, and cognitive development.

In alignment with this transformation, Oxford University Press India (OUP), a department of the University of Oxford, has partnered with Adobe in India. Through this partnership, OUP’s textbook series MegaByte and Cyber Master, designed for Grades III to VIII, will integrate lessons and creative modules based on Adobe Express for Education, a content creation app that helps students and teachers design real-world visuals, animations, videos, and much more. This is designed to support student learning and creativity, including safe search functionality. This collaboration aims to equip new-age learners with world-class digital tools, fostering future-ready skills in creativity and emerging technologies. In alignment with the transformative vision of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the MegaByte and CyberMaster have been developed as pioneering digital learning solutions—crafted to make students smarter, more creative, and future-ready. These textbooks introduce learners to Computer Science through a well-balanced integration of conceptual knowledge and hands-on skills, fostering both understanding and application from an early age . They cover a wide range of emerging domains, including Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Data Science, Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented & Virtual Reality, Digital Creativity and 3D Printing. By laying strong foundations at an early stage, the programs equip students with the confidence, curiosity, and core understanding needed to engage meaningfully with advanced technologies throughout their academic and professional journeys.

Photo by Arrangement | OUP integrates Adobe Express for Education in its Computer Science textbooks MegaByte and Cyber Master

Announcing the partnership, SukantaDas, Managing Director, Oxford University Press India said, “At Oxford University Press, our mission is to equip young minds with the skills they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. By integrating Adobe Express for Education into our flagship MegaByte and CyberMaster series, we’re not just teaching students about technology; we’re inspiring them to use it as a canvas for creativity and innovation. This partnership with Adobe in India underscores our digital-first vision and reinforces our commitment to transforming classrooms into dynamic spaces where imagination meets real-world application.”