Owaisi Flags Hyderabad BJP LS Candidate’s Action

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the BJP’s Hyderabad parliamentary poll candidate Madhavi Latha for making an objectionable gesture of pointing an arrow towards a religious place during the Rama Navami rally on Wednesday.

He also condemned BJP MLA T. Raja Singh for his derogatory remarks and questioned the silence of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Hyderabad police commissioner on this matter.

Addressing queries from the media, Owaisi questioned why the Election Commission and the police were not taking action on their own initiative. He condemned the violence during the rally and called for punishment for those provoking violence and disrupting communal harmony.

"Why is the CEO of Election Commission of India and the DCP silent over it? Why are they not taking action suo motu in this regard? Muslim women are being asked to remove their veils and Muslim men are being told this is happening in Saudi Arabia. We condemn the violence during the rally," he said.

Owaisi emphasised that peace in Hyderabad over the past 15 years should be preserved, urging the people to reject such provocative actions for electoral gains.

He criticised the BJP and RSS, labelling them as threats to communal harmony in Hyderabad. Owaisi appealed to the people to prioritise peace and harmony over elections, expressing confidence that they would vote against those who disturb peace on May 13.

Additionally, Owaisi stated that he had spoken with former CM and AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who refused to align with the BJP in the future. The AIADMK has made its stance clear against the CAA and NRC, he added.