Owaisi blames state govt for Nagpur violence, cites intelligence failure

AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday held the Maharashtra government responsible for the recent violence in Nagpur, alleging an intelligence failure and the role of provocative statements made by ministers.

Owaisi condemned the violence but emphasized that the state must take responsibility for the unrest. "It is the responsibility and fault of the government, an intelligence failure," he said, as quoted by ANI.

He further criticized ministers for making inflammatory remarks despite taking an oath on the Indian Constitution. "They should follow the rule of law. How can they make such provocative statements? This is really wrong. The violence happened near a minister’s house too," he added.

The AIMIM leader also alleged that just before the violence erupted on Monday night, there were reports of Quran verses being burned in certain areas. He claimed that both Muslim and Hindu residents reported the incident, yet authorities failed to act in time, leading to tensions spiraling out of control.

The Maharashtra government has not yet responded to Owaisi’s allegations. However, security has been heightened in Nagpur to prevent further disturbances. The police are investigating the root causes of the violence and monitoring inflammatory content on social media.

Political tensions have escalated, with opposition parties demanding accountability from the state government over the handling of the situation.