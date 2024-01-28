Owaisi Backs Caste Census in Telangana

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed the caste census proposed by the state government and but took a potshot saying that one caste dominated when the BRS was power, and another when the Congress is in power.

Reacting to the developments in Bihar, where the MIM has one MLA, Owaisi said JD(U) supremo and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD’s Tejaswi Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should seek an apology from the people for not keeping their promises. He said the blame lay with Nitish Kumar. Muslims of Bihar had been betrayed again, in the name of secularism.

Owaisi said Nitish Kumar had accused the AIMIM of being the B team of the BJP while he (Owaisi) had predicted that the JD(U) chief would quit the I.N.D.I.A bloc. “He has broken all records,” Owaisi said, and stated that Nitish Kumar would be CM in name and governance would be done as per the wishes of the RSS and PM Modi.

Owaisi said the RJD had admitted four MIM MLAs in 2022, and asked in an interview to a news channel: “Does he (Tejashwi Yadav) feel the same pain now?” He accused Tejashwi Yadav of being obsessed with a member from the Lalu Prasad family becoming Chief Minister.